MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Get the family together for a breakfast with Santa at Toyota Field!

The Rocket City Trash Pandas will be hosting a breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10 in the SportsMED Stadium Club. The event begins at 9 a.m.

Tickets include breakfast as well as a visit and photo opportunity with Santa.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for kids ages 12 and under.

Limited tickets are available. The proceeds benefit the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

Toyota Field is also hosting its 3rd-annual Christmas Light Show and Winter Wonderland this Christmas season.

The event goes on every night starting on November 18 through January 1. The show runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. There are plenty of activities for those of all ages.

More details on the light show and other festivities can be found here.