MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — A popular West Coast drive-thru coffee chain loved by many may just be making its way into North Alabama – at least that’s what it seems like.

A sign bearing the logo of “Dutch Bros Coffee” can be seen sitting just off of Zierdt Road in Madison, giving off a hint of what’s to come to the area.

If the sign has any merit, it would confirm the first location of Dutch Bros Coffee in the entire state of Alabama.

As of right now, if you wanted a swig of their Rebel Tea or Oat Milk Cold Brews, you’d have to take a nearly 2-hour trip up to Smyrna, Tennessee. Some of the items on their menu include Dutch Soda, Smoothies, Energy Tea, Chai, and of course – some baked goodies.

The coffee company got its start in Grants Pass, Oregon, and has slowly started to expand across the nation over the past few years. Aside from the few locations in Tennessee, there are almost no locations (yet) anywhere east of Oklahoma.

News 19 has reached out to the company for an official confirmation and when we should expect to start ordering our favorite brews – we’ll be sure to keep you posted!