Dr. Ed Nichols stays busy during his first day as Madison City Schools superintendent

MADISON, Ala. – There’s a new leader in town for Madison City Schools.

Dr. Ed Nichols began his first official day of work as the new superintendent for the school system Monday and led his first school board meeting Monday night.

He says the district is making plans to come back for school in the fall and is creating options for parents and students when it comes to in-person or distance learning.

While he is delighted to start the job, he said the first day was a little different than he’s used to.

He added right now they are focused on creating protocols to keep staff and students healthy in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.