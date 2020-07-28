Dr. Ed Nichols gives update for Madison City Schools parents

MADISON, Ala. – As you can imagine, local school superintendents are getting emails from parents with questions about how the fall semester will unfold. Madison City Schools superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols sent an email for parents with kids that need targeted or special education.

In the email, Dr. Nichols explained the district is working on a plan.

“We can assure you that we are committed to supporting our special education students

during remote learning. our MCS special education team is working diligently on the remaining details of our plan to provide special education and related service support options for students and families.” MCS Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols

He also said for those with questions about virtual learning, the system will be ready.

Superintendent Nichols says there will also be a plan for tutoring they will make available for students.

Virtual learning in Madison City Schools will start August 12.