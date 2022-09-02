MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Heading to the Trash Pandas game Saturday night? Be sure to bring some canned food!

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are teaming up with One Generation Away to collect canned food for the nonprofit, which operates a mobile food pantry across North Alabama. The canned food drive will be held before and during the Saturday, September 3 game against the Biloxi Shuckers, starting when the Toyota Field gates open at 5 p.m.

For each canned good donated, fans will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win Trash Pandas merchandise, with a maximum of 10 per person.

OneGenAway said they’ll accept any unexpired, non-perishable canned food items, but there is a great need for the following:

Canned beans

Canned soup

Canned meat (such as chicken or tuna)

Peanut butter

Canned corn

Canned green beans