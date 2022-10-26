The Madison Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest. (Madison Police Department)

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest.

Authorities posted on social media Wednesday saying the man in the picture below is wanted for questioning in connection to the theft of lost property.

(Madison Police Dept.)

Police asked in the post if “you ever forgotten your change or cash back at the self-checkout,” alluding to the possibility someone else may have left their cash or change at a register.

Anyone who might be able to identify the individual pictured is asked to contact Detective Bryce Taets at 256-772-5679 or send him an email here.