Demonstrators in Madison continue to call for footage of fatal 2019 police shooting of Dana Fletcher

MADISON, Ala. – A peaceful protest was held in Madison Sunday in honor of Dana Fletcher, a man who was shot and killed during an encounter with Madison police in October 2019.

Demonstrators stood on all four corners of the intersection of Highway 72 and Wall Triana Highway. Many held signs calling for the release of police body camera footage in the fatal shooting.

Fletcher’s family was in attendance and said they plan to protest weekly until the see the video.

“Our presence out here has brought the case to many people’s attention because a lot of people did not see the initial news stories and things of that nature,” said Radiah Fletcher, Dana Fletcher’s sister. “They did not realize that this case was unresolved from our standpoint.”

Madison police placed five officers on administrative leave after the shooting and turned the investigation over to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

During a press conference in November 2019, Madison County District Attorney Robert Broussard said a review of evidence in the case indicated that police actions were justified.

During the press conference, reporters were shown still images from the body camera footage, but not the video in its entirety. Fletcher’s family has asked to privately view the footage, but authorities have declined their request.