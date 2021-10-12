Defendants in Skyline Road murder case apply for youthful offender status

MADISON, Ala. – In 2019, what investigators call a burglary gone bad, left one man dead from stab wounds and another injured. Two men were charged with capital murder, six others were charged with murder.

According to court records, this year seven of the eight men filed for youthful offender status in the murder case.

If granted, youthful offender status means a defendant can only be incarcerated for up to three years in state prison. The charges and even potential convictions will not show up in their adult record.

Hunter Moore was among those who applied for youthful offender status in the case. Police say Moore devised the plan to steal cash and drugs from the home on Skyline Road.

Moore, alongside one other man Austin Holmes, was charged with capital murder.

Investigators say Holmes stabbed the man inside the house, ultimately killing him.

In September, Holmes’ application for youthful offender status was denied by Madison County Presiding Judge Ruth Ann Hall.

Caeleb Kegley, another defendant in the murder case also had his application denied in August.

Currently, judges are set to hear Hunter Moore’s application for youthful offender Thursday morning and Hunter Dubois’ application on October 29.

The remaining four youthful offender applications have not yet been set for court hearings.

To be clear, outside of Moore and Holmes, the other defendants are only facing murder charges because they were involved in a crime of violence — burglary or robbery — when a death occurred.

Only seven of the original eight defendants remained charged in the case.