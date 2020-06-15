Defendant in Madison Sonic murder asks for new attorney

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – One of the men charged with capital murder of a James Clemens High School senior is asking for a new defense attorney.

In a letter to Limestone County Circuit Court Judge Robert Baker, Trevor Davis Cantrell claimed his attorney has failed to communicate with him on either of his pending criminal cases in Limestone County.

Cantrell is one of two people charged with the 2016 murder of Jason West, 18. Authorities say West was shot during a drug deal at the Sonic on County Line Road.

The other man charged in the case, Dacedric Ward, was supposed to go to trial in May. The COVID-19 outbreak meant his trial could not take place, and a new date has not been set.

Cantrell, who also faces a separate arson charge for a fire set at the Limestone County Jail, said in his letter to the judge that he rarely hears from his court-appointed attorney and he believes the attorney “lacks in criminal defense.”

There was no apparent response to Cantrell’s June 4 letter listed in online court records as of Monday afternoon.