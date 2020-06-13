Daystar Church partnering up with other groups, distributing food at Horizon Elementary

MADISON, Ala. – A federal food box program is coming to the Tennessee Valley next week.

Madison City Schools announced Horizon Elementary (7855 Old Madison Pike) is a distribution point for the Farmers to Families food box program, managed locally by Daystar Church.

Boxes will be available from 10 a.m-noon on Thursday, June 18, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The food box program is a $4 billion provision in the CARES Act (another was the stimulus checks for the American public). Through the provision, the federal government is purchasing food from U.S. farmers and giving it to families, reducing waste and helping families during the pandemic.

The food boxes, available to all families on a first-come, first-serve basis, contain perishable food such as pre-cooked chicken or pork, dairy products, and assorted fruit and vegetables.