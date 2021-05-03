Cybersecurity threat at Madison City Schools

MADISON, Ala. – Madison City Schools announced there was a cyberattack on their systems Thursday.

According to Superintendent Ed Nichols, on the afternoon of April 29th a threat protection system alerted the Technology team to a potential security threat. They pulled their critical systems offline to begin analyzing the threat.

Nichols said that the Technology team spent the weekend looking through everything and they believe that there was an attempt to lock the School’s system and hold it for ransom.

Madison City Schools said they have no evident that any data or personal information was compromised.

The district alerted law enforcement to the attempted attack and will continue to investigate.

Huntsville City Schools faced a ransomware attack in the winter of 2020 that kept students and teachers from using technology until the issue was resolved.