MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rocket City Trash Pandas will host the 2022 Crawfish Festival at Toyota Field next month.

The festival will include activities like putt-putt and cornhole, food trucks, and inflatables. The event will also feature several contests, including crawfish eating, hot dog eating, watermelon eating, sack races, and a hula hoop contest.

The night will close with a fireworks show.

“We are excited to welcome fans to our first Crawfish Festival at Toyota Field to start July 4th weekend,” Trash Pandas General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said. “The Crawfish Festival is another unique event, and it is perfect for fans and families of all ages.”

The event will be held on Saturday, July 2 beginning at 4 p.m. Tickets costs $10 each if purchased before the event and $15 for the day-of. Crawfish from J&J Seafood and Bubba Luke’s will be available for $20. You can buy tickets here.