MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — A wreck involving multiple vehicles in Madison has caused both northbound and southbound lanes of County Line Road to shut down on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The Madison Police Department said the crash happened in the area of County Line Road and Huntsville Brownsferry Road and are asking drivers to use alternate routes if possible.

Police said the accident does have confirmed injuries, though to what extent is not available at this time.

Anyone driving in the area is asked to use extreme caution while first responders work the scene.

