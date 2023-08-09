MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — A crash involving multiple vehicles is expected to create a massive traffic headache for drivers in the Madison area, according to authorities.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with News 19 that their department was attempting to arrest a male as part of a narcotics investigation at a business in Madison when that man fled the scene in his vehicle.

A pursuit ensued but came to a crashing halt when the MCSO said the man ran a red light at the intersection of Wall Triana and Madison Boulevard, striking several vehicles, including a sheriff’s patrol cruiser.

That man is in custody, the sheriff’s office confirmed, adding that he is expected to face numerous drug and traffic charges.

No injuries were reported in the incident, while one person was transported to the hospital as a precaution, according to the MCSO.

The Madison Police Department (MPD) issued a traffic alert, saying the area could be completely blocked for multiple hours.

Video of Wall Triana and Madison Blvd (WHNT video)

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while multiple agencies and emergency crews work to clear the scene. Anyone who cannot avoid the intersection should use extreme caution and be patient.

The Huntsville Police Department confirmed their officers are assisting the MPD with traffic control.