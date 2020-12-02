COVID-19 increase prompts Madison City Schools to continue hybrid schedule

MADISON, Ala. — Madison City Schools students will continue to attend school on a hybrid schedule until winter break, school officials said Tuesday afternoon.

Students in all Madison City Schools began the hybrid schedule after the Thanksgiving break in an effort to deal with a high number of staff absences due to COVID-19. Under that schedule, students were split into A and B groups that went two days a week. The fifth day of the week, schools are scheduled to be sanitized.

School officials previously said they wanted to return to a regular class schedule before winter break. But after consulting with local health officials and monitoring the COVID-19 cases in the area, the decision was made to continue with the hybrid schedule.

We know this is a challenge to do, but with the rate of infection this high, if we don’t stay hybrid and keep social distancing at a maximum inside the schools, we could very easily and quickly end up quarantining large groups of staffs and students and cause the potential to have to go completely virtual,” Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols said in a message to parents.

On an unrelated note, Nichols said Bob Jones High School will remain in virtual learning the rest of the week due to a boiler issue that surfaced at the school Monday.