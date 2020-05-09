COVID-19 could slow completion of Town Madison development

MADISON, Ala. – While several projects have been put on hold due to COVID-19, Madison Mayor Paul Finley said he is confident one major project will still come together.

Originally slated to be completed spring 2020, things are still unfinished at Town Madison.

Finley said the city meets frequently about Town Madison and as of right now, businesses that announced they would be part of the project before that pandemic are still planning to do so.

“There is no question that this virus will impact Town Madison in the sense of how quickly things will occur. We haven’t heard of anybody backing out yet,” Finley said. “We’ve heard a couple of them say ‘We need to get our feet under us just to make sure we’re still good’ when it comes to those restaurants. We had stuff on our planning commission last week. I don’t think there’s any question that we’re going to see some sort of carryover from this.”

Finley said hotels and housing developments that are in position at Town Madison have continued construction during the pandemic.