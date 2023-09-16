MADISON, Ala (WHNT) — The Northbound Lanes of County Line Road are back open after a wreck earlier Saturday.

The city of Madison said at 5:02 p.m. Saturday that a motor vehicle accident has shut down County Line Road northbound. The lane appeared to have been back open around 6 p.m. however

In a notification sent to News 19, the city said a wreck has caused a complete blockage of the Northbound lane of County Line Road near New Bristol Lane. The city said the blockage was expected to last at least an hour.

The city said there are injuries associated with the wreck but has not specified the extent of those injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.