MADISON, Ala (WHNT) – A pool installation contractor has landed behind bars after county officials say he was arrested on charges of theft by deception.

Gregory Clay Kirk is accused of operating with a false license and scamming dozens of clients. According to Madison County Officials Kirk, is charged with theft by deception, operating a business without a valid contractor’s license and procession of a forged government document.

Kirk’s alleged victims claim he would take their deposits up front then agreed to install a pool but never returned to finish the job.

Madison County authorities say that they have been tracking Kirk and arrested him for swindling thousands of dollars from unsuspecting clients.

According to court records, Pristine Fiberglass Pools LLC filed for bankruptcy on November 10. Prior to operating as pristine *Fiberglass* Pools, records show Kirk filed for bankruptcy in 2022 while operating as Pristine Pools LLC. That filing also left several clients with unfinished work.

News 19 reached out to Jerry and Wendy Scarbrough who say he took their money, dug a hole in the ground and never returned to finish the job. Since our story aired, unraveling this scheme a month ago, dozens more of his alleged victims have come forward.

The Scarboroughs, who made a down payment of $48,000 for their dream pool, say the story helped to capture Kirk.

“One of our main goals was to stop him and to keep there from being any other victims involved because there are 39 people who were scammed,” Jerry Scarborough explained. “I’ve heard the stories about all of them and it’s just heartbreaking.”

According to Madison County officials, Kirk has been hit with theft by deception, operating a business without a valid contractor’s license and possession of a forged government document. In the most recent bankruptcy filing, Kirk lists his liabilities at nearly $1.5 million.

“We’ve all filed with the state’s attorney general and I’m sure it’s gotten their attention, but we will see what happens,” Scarborough said.

Kirk is also under investigation in Limestone, Morgan and Lauderdale counties.

Jerry Scarbough is hopeful that this arrest will prevent others from diving into a bad decision.

“To know that I feel that he’s stopped and hopefully he will never go to another state and try this again,” Scarborough said.