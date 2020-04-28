Construction of Madison’s new Midtown Elementary School underway

MADISON, Ala. – The demand for more classrooms is high in Madison. About 458 more students enrolled at Madison City Schools this year. With more on the way, crews broke ground for a new elementary school next to the Kroger off Wall Triana.

Student growth will lead to more construction sites

Workers are beginning to build up a new school in Madison.

“Actually broke ground last week last week with everything, so they’re moving very fast. I’m glad to see that,” said Madison City School Interim Superintendent Eric Terrell.

It’ll be called Midtown Elementary School.

“With more students we have to build more buildings so these students can have somewhere to learn,” said Terrell.

Terrell said elementary growth is currently outpacing secondary education by nearly three to one.

Administrators said the district’s pre-k school building is completely full. The fullness has caused over flow problems with Rainbow and Mill Creek Elementary Schools.

To create more space, West Madison Elementary School is being repurposed as the new pre-K school building. This is why city leaders are building the new Midtown Elementary School. West Madison students will eventually migrate to the new school. It’ll hold 900 students.

But little kids become big kids

The district plans to construct a new middle school, and expand Bob Jones and James Clemens high schools to house more students.

“Yes sir! A big domino effect,” said Terrell.

Terrell said the future is bright, but “it’s challenging to be a part of growth because we do have to have some where for these students to learn and sit in the classroom.”

Madison residents voted in favor of a property tax in October to develop its schools and make room for that growth.

Midtown Elementary School is slated for opening the fall of 2021. Construction on the new middle school will begin this summer and open by 2022.