Community celebrates Robby Parker’s 31 years of service to Madison City Schools

MADISON, Ala. – Friday was not a goodbye, it was a see you later, as Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker retired from the school system after 31 years of service.

“So on February 28, 2020, we’re glad to make it Robby Parker Day, and I’m proud to call you my friend,” said Madison Mayor Paul Finley.

Family, friends, students, colleagues, and even past players celebrated Parker’s dedication to the school system and most importantly, his dedication to the students.

“It goes back to my three boys… Every time we talked about Robby Parker, and these three kids went through his school, the first thing that happened with those boys was a smile on their face,” said Mayor Finley.

Smiles could be seen across the room as people thanked Parker for his leadership, graciousness, courage, and love.

“And I think that is one reason why everybody in the town loves Robby Parker because Roby Parker loved them first,” said former Madison City Board of Education member Connie Speers.

Mayor Finley also recognized Parker’s wife for her dedication to the school system.

“Every good man has a great woman behind him, and I know for thirty-one years in this school system he’s had you behind him, with him, and beside him,” said Mayor Finley.

Parker is retiring as superintendent to pursue the three things he said make him happy.

“The things I like to do most in life are… I love being a principal, I love teaching, and I love preaching. And that’s what I’m gonna do. I announced today that I am going to be the principal at Whitesburg Christian Academy,” said former Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker.

He will take over as principal on April 6, the day Whitesburg Christian Academy students return from spring break.

“I’m so excited about it because I’m a school teacher, that’s what I am, I’m a school teacher, I’m a principal. And I did that for 27 years. I loved every second of it, but when the call came for me to be at the central office I accepted that call. I’d do it again,” said Parker. “It was five wonderful years of growth of learning of seeing things different, but for me, it was a season and now I’m so excited to get back with kids and at Whitesburg, I’ll be back with kids.”

Parker may be leaving the system but his legacies won’t be gone any time soon.

“You know one of his goals was to have a Pre K center that could house all of the people who want Pre K services in Madison, and because he helped pass that property tax increase, that enables us to convert the previous West Madison Elementary into a Pre K center and that’s one of the places that he loved to visit,” said Madison City Schools Board President Ranae Bartlett. “I bet he will be one of the first people through the door to visit when it does open. It’s one of his lasting legacies.”

Parker said the lasting impact for him is the relationships he’s had with tens and thousands of people and students.