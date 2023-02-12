MADISON, Ala (WHNT) — The City of Madison is warning residents of blasting that will be taking place this week as part of construction on Interstate 565.

The city said the blasting will take beginning Monday, Feb. 13, and continue until Friday, Feb. 17. The blasting is expected to take place at noon and then again at 4 p.m.

The city said during blasting that all lanes of I-565 will be stopped momentarily while the roadway is checked for debris. Westbound traffic will be closed at Zierdt Road while eastbound traffic will be closed at the Wall Triana exit.

The city said these interruptions are expected to be brief but drivers should expect delays. Lane closures are expected to last around 15 minutes at each blast.