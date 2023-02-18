Welcome to the city of Madison.

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The city of Madison is warning residents of schedules blasting on Interstate 565 near Town Madison beginning Monday.

The city said contractors working on the construction on I-565 will perform blasting beginning Monday, Feb, 20, and ending on Wednesday, Feb, 22.

The city said there will be two blasts per day one at 10:30 a.m. and another at 2 p.m..

Madison City Police Department will be on-site during the blasting for traffic control with rolling roadblocks on all lanes eastbound and westbound. The city said police will slow traffic to approximately 20 mph to allow for the blasting and cleaning up of any debris.

The city said once the site is clear traffic will return to normal.