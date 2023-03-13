MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – A date is now set for voters in the City of Madison to decide its form of government.

The special election will be held on May 9. Voters will use their regular local election polling places, which will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The city has published a frequently asked questions page as well as informational graphics on its website to help residents make an informed decision on the subject in time for the vote.

The City of Madison could transition from a Mayor-Council format to a Council-Manager format. This would make the mayor a member of the Madison City Council, and a City Manager would be hired to handle the day-to-day operations of the city. This would include appointing and removing department heads and presenting a budget to the council.

The mayor would sit on the council as the “voice” and “face” of the community.

If the measure is passed, the city would also transition to having six voting districts for the council instead of the seven it currently has.

If the transition is approved, the city will have until 2025 to complete it

Residents looking for more information can also visit here.