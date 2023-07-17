MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Over the last decade, the City of Madison has grown in population, and now it needs to re-draw its city council district lines.

A public meeting was held Monday evening in the city council chambers for residents to ask questions and/or give comments on a preliminary redistricting plan.

Madison has been working with Slaughter & Associates Urban Planning Consulting Firm since 2021, to start the process of looking at the data.

According to federal guidelines, redistricting is needed when there is a “deviation of greater than 10% in the total population between the smallest and largest populated voting districts as compared to the ideal population.”

Monday evening, Slaughter & Associates Urban Planning Consulting Firm President/Owner Mike Slaughter presented a preliminary redistricting plan to nearly two dozen people. Some were residents, some were city officials.

“It’s not really a ‘proposed plan,’ it’s just a ‘working plan’ that we have in balance,” Slaughter said. “My firm prepared it, the city council is looking over it, we’re getting public input…and it could change. I would say it’s a ‘working plan’ that does meet the one-person-one-vote principle as well as the impact on the protected minority vote.”

Slaughter wants residents to know that they have more opportunities to be part of this process, adding that the firm will have a public hearing before a plan is adopted.

According to the city’s tentative schedule, the city council will hold a public hearing August 14th. The city council will vote on redistricting at their September 11th meeting.

Slaughter tells News 19 the presentation presented in Monday’s public meeting will be uploaded to the city’s website sometime Tuesday.