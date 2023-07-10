MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Madison has grown in population over the last decade, and now it may need to re-draw City Council district lines.

“In the 2010 Census we were a town of 43,000, now they’ll be doing it based on a town of about 60,000,” said Mayor Paul Finley.

According to federal guidelines, redistricting is needed when there is a “deviation of greater than 10% in the total population between the smallest and largest populated voting districts as compared to the ideal population.”

Mayor Finely pointed to the addition of many new subdivisions and apartment complexes over the last decade, which have added to the population. He pointed to areas like Town Madison, as well as the part of Madison to the West of County Line Road, in Limestone County.

“We need to make sure that from a distribution standpoint, there are seven as close as they can be equal in population districts,” he said.

Redistricting is not a new concept, as municipalities need to re-visit the issue each time Census data comes out.

The City of Madison has been working with an urban planning consulting firm since at least 2021, to start the process of looking at the data.

Mayor Finley said the city was actually given a year-long extension in voting on the matter, since the recent Special Election regarding whether or not to implement a Council-Manager form of government, would have taken away a district.

The City of Madison recently released a tentative timeline for the redistricting process.

It will be hosting a public meeting on July 17th at 5:30 p.m. in City Council chambers at the Madison Municipal Complex.

Mayor Finley said the consultants will be present to go over the plans with the public and answer any questions.

“We welcome their feedback, give them a chance to see what we came up with,” Finley said.

There will then be a public hearing on July 14.

According to the tentative schedule, the City Council will vote on redistricting at their September 11th meeting.

The City of Madison has posted more information about redistricting here.