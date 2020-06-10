City of Madison begins phase 2 of reopening

MADISON, Ala. – Since March, playgrounds and other city-owned property has been closed to the public or had limited access because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But starting this week, the city of Madison will start the second phase of reopening their facilities.

The Dublin Park recreation building is open but there are some changes you need to know about.

Dublin Park Changes –

The parks, playgrounds, tennis courts, and Kids Kingdom are now all open for normal.

The indoor pool is limited to lap swim only and there can only be 8 people in the water at a time.

The basketball courts are limited to shooting only and players can’t share basketballs. One ball is required per person.

The walking track is also open, but they want people to the social distance themselves while on the track.

Meeting rooms and rentals are open with limited capacities.

The swim team and water aerobics are back on at the outdoor pool.

Private pool parties at the outdoor pool are canceled until further notice.

There will be no summer swim lessons.

The senior center will remain closed until further notice.

Madison Baseball is also starting back with tournaments kicking off on June 19th.

This reopening comes just in time for some summer fun.