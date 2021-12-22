City of Madison asks for extension in wrongful death lawsuit filed by family of Dana Fletcher

MADISON, Ala. – Attorneys for the City of Madison on Tuesday filed a motion requesting a 14-day extension to respond to an amended complaint filed in a wrongful death lawsuit against the city.

The family of Dana Fletcher, a Black man shot and killed by an unidentified Madison police officer in 2019, sued the city along with Mayor Paul Finley and other city leaders on Oct. 27. They claimed Fletcher was wrongfully killed and that Madison police violated his civil rights.

On Nov. 24, attorneys representing the City filed a motion asking the judge to dismiss the case. They claimed the lawsuit was a shotgun pleading, meaning it was excessively long and unclear.

The Fletcher family filed an amended lawsuit on Dec. 14. The defendants were given until Dec. 28 to respond.

Now, attorneys for the City are asking for a 14-day extension to respond. The motion cites the Christmas holiday, as well as the attorneys’ busy schedule, as reasons why the extension is needed.

The attorneys also allege they reached out to representatives for the Fletcher family to see if they would be opposed to the extension, but that they did not receive a response.

If granted, the new deadline to respond would be Jan. 11, 2022.