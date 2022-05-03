MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Madison will interview several candidates this week for an open seat on the city school system’s board of education.

The candidates will be interviewed during a special called meeting on Wednesday, May 4 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Conference Room 130. The meeting is open to the public; however, the doors will be closed during interviews to limit outside distractions.

The following candidates are being considered for the seat:

Justen Alexander: Alexander is a substitute teacher within the school district. She is a graduate of the University of North Alabama (UNA), and attended high school at Bob Jones. She currently serves on the PTA Board for Columbia Elementary School and the Madison Chess League nomination committee.

Jennessa Crossway: Crossway works at Wellstone Behavioral Health and is an alumna of Greenwood High School. She later earned higher education degrees from the University of Alabama and Argosy University. Crossway is active in the Rainbow Elementary PTA and served as the fundraising board's vice president for two years. She also served on the Madison City Schools Special Education Committee.

Scott Newberry: He works for Hudson Alpha Institute for Biotechnology. He is an alumni of Grissom High School and Auburn University. Newberry is active within the Rainbow Elementary PTA and serves as an assistant coach for the Rainbow Elementary Chess Club.

Stephanie Walker: Walker is the owner of the local media group, Rocket City Mom. She is an alumna of Hazel Green High School and the University of Montevallo. She serves as a board meber of the Madison Visionary Partners and the PTA Madison City Council of PTAs.

Dr. Karockas Watkins: He is the chief executive officer of Ability Plus Inc. Watkins attended Austin High School, followed by Kettering University and North Carolina College of Theology. Since 2018, he has served on the Madison County Chamber of Commerce VP Workforce. He also volunteered at the YMCA Hogan board and Greater Huntsville Rotary Club chair of the Young Adult Committee.

According to madisoncity.k12.al.us, the board is currently comprised of Travis Cummings, Luis Javier Ferrer, Tim Holtcamp, Greg Hulsey, and Alice Lessman. To learn more about the Madison City Schools Board of Education, click here.