Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - We wanted to share a great show of kindness and thankfulness in Madison.

People filled the parking lots at Madison Hospital this evening around 8 p.m. to flash their lights and honk their horns to thank those are truly on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare workers.

That display of thankfulness and appreciation also came from local first responders who flashed their lights and sirens in a show of solidarity.