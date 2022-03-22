MONROVIA, Ala. (WHNT) – Two local organizations are partnering up for a tasty fundraiser and all proceeds will benefit a local group of volunteer firefighters.

Monrovia Volunteer Fire and Rescue is partnering up with RD’s Smokehouse (1811 Nick Davis Road in Harvest) for a fundraiser to help support the department’s operations. The department has a challenge for the community – sell 350 pork butts. For a $40 donation to this fundraiser, you’ll receive a 5-7 pound pork butt and a picture of Monrovia’s new fire engine, Engine 312. Illustrated pictures of the department’s other engine can be purchased for $3.

Monrovia Volunteer Fire is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit; donations are tax-deductible. Payment is accepted through the department’s PayPal, or by check or cash. For more information on paying by check or cash, email fundraising@monroviafire.org.

Pork butts will be available for pick up at RD’s April 14-16, but more dates may be added if needed. To schedule a pork butt for pickup, visit this Google form.