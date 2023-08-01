MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — A Madison brewery, Bowler Hat Brewing Company, will be closing its doors for good on Friday, August 11.

According to a post on their social media, the final day for people to swing by the brewery and take ‘one last swig’ will be August 11.

“We love and appreciate our whole family in the Bowler Hat Community. Thank you for all your support throughout the years. Please stop by for one last swig of BEER, and Mug Members, be sure to pick up your Mugs and T-shirts,” Bowler Hat Brewing Company owners Matt and Anne Murphy said. “We love and appreciate our whole family in the Bowler Hat Community.”

Bowler Hat Brewing was described as a community micro-brewery that offers a unique experience of classic/international-inspired craft beer. The brewery opened its doors in 2020, but the interior has a 1920’s feel.

This is the third brewery to close this month in Madison County, following Fractal Brewing Project and Salty Nut Brewery, which both closed at the end of July.

They’ll be closed on Monday and Tuesday, but will have regular hours on other days of the week leading up to Aug. 11.

For more information about the Bowler Hat Brewing Company and its hours, you can visit their website here.