LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Several agencies are responding to a body that was found in the water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge.

According to HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster, a call came in around 9:15 a.m. regarding a vehicle being found in the water in the area of Rockhouse Road.

The Limestone County Coroner Mike West has confirmed to News 19 that a body was found inside the car.

Alabama State Troopers said that a “passerby on a bike” called in when they saw a vehicle floating. Troopers also told News 19 that there was evidence that the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed based on the tire marks that were left behind.

News 19 crews are on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story.