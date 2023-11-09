MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — BJ’s Wholesale Club is set to open its first Alabama location on Friday morning in Madison just off Interstate 565.

This club will be located at 165 Graphics Drive and will be BJ’s 239th to open, with Alabama becoming the company’s 20th state.

“We’re thrilled to open the Madison club, our first location in Alabama,” said Tommy Metheny, Club Manager, Madison BJ’s Wholesale Club. “As we gear up for the holiday season, we can’t wait to bring BJ’s unbeatable value and convenience to this community. I want to thank both our great team for its commitment to serving our members and the community for giving us such a warm welcome.”

Members can choose from a variety of shopping options including in-club shopping, curbside pickup, in-club pickup, standard delivery and same-day delivery, according to BJ’s.

Also, when shopping in-club, members will have access through the BJ’s mobile app to ExpressPay – a service that allows them to scan products as they go through the store and avoid the checkout line at the end of each trip.

The club also features a gas station on-site, which opened Oct. 26. and offers regular, premium, and diesel fuels. Shoppers can save money through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program.

BJ’s charitable foundation is partnering with the Food Bank of North Alabama, to donate nutritious, fresh food to help local families in need.

“With Thanksgiving fast approaching, we are excited to have BJ’s Wholesale Club as the newest member of the Madison community. The holidays are a vital time to ensure that those in need have access to basics and our partnership with BJ’s allows us to do that,” said Shirley Schofield, Chief Executive Officer, Food Bank of North Alabama.

For more information about memberships or to sign up for a BJ’s Club Card Membership, you can visit the club website here.