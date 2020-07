MADISON, Ala. – There’s a new sweet treat maker on the market in Madison.

At first, there were only sightings in Huntsville but now Bigfoot is on the move and at a new location!

The new cave for Bigfoot’s Little Donuts is located off County Line Road.

The shop started out in Huntsville in 2014 and specializes in making mini donuts. Their hours are from 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.