MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The fairground lights are set to turn on Friday for the fourth annual Big Ol’ Ballpark Fair. No matter your favorite fair activity, Toyota Field has it all!

Rides on hand will include rollercoasters, carousels, a tilt-a-whirl, ferris wheel, and so much more. Attendees can also take part in dozens of carnival games, enjoy one-of-a-kind entertainment, and eat unique treats like fried Oreos, chicken on a stick, and cotton candy.

Throughout the fair, regularly scheduled shows will include the High Flying Pages and the Sea Lion Splash.

“The event has definitely grown, and not only has the event grown, but Town Madison has grown and there is a lot more to do here around Town Madison,” said Trash Pandas Vice President of Marketing Lindsey Knupp.

The fair opens Friday, March 10, and runs through Sunday, March 19. Admission will cost $8 during the week and $10 on the weekend. Attendees can also purchase an armband ($25 Monday-Thursday and $30 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), giving access to all the rides. Parking will be $5.

During the week, guests can take advantage of specials including:

Mommy Monday, Monday, March 13: With the purchase of a child’s armband, a mom or guardian receives a free armband. Both people must be present at the time of purchase.

Students Day, Tuesday, March 14: Admission is free for students of all ages, from elementary school all the way through college.

Buy One Get One Free, Wednesday, March 15: Armbands are buy-one-get-one-free for guests of all ages. Both people must be present at the time of purchase.

Thrifty Thursday, Thursday, March 16: With a coupon, guests can receive $5 off an armband, making the price just $20!

“It’s just a great community partnership,” said Knupp. “We get people from all over that maybe don’t even come to Trash Pandas games, but they enjoy coming to the fair with their kids. Some people drop their kids off, and let them experience the fair, and they go hang out somewhere else in Town Madison. It definitely brings a different group to this area, and we couldn’t be happier to have them as a partner.”

Tickets are available for purchase online.