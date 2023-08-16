MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Main Street Cafe, which some consider a community staple, welcomed customers back for the first time in over a month on Wednesday.

The cafe had a fire back in June that caused extensive damage and forced a temporary closure, but the local business celebrated with a grand re-opening.

The building has been a staple in the town for decades, transforming from a town hall, a gift shop, and now a hot spot cafe that has kept its doors open. After seven weeks of recovery, the community welcomed the restaurant back with open arms.

“Main Street Cafe is part of our shops in historic downtown and to me is truly the center of our downtown area. We are just so thrilled to see Tammy get to reopen our beloved, iconic Main Street,” Michelle Epling with the Madison Chamber of Commerce said. “We are so grateful that we have such a great community here in Madison that is always willing to help all our businesses.”

Since the fire, a series of updates have been made, including adding an extended delivery station for vendors and more doorways for employees, along with a new kitchen and appliances.

Hundreds of people were excited to hear the news about the reopening of the cafe.

Over 700 likes and comments flooded their Facebook page on Thursday, August 10 following the announcement – just a small testament to the connection they have with the community.

“This is Madison. Anybody who ever has parents who come here once, you come back here the next time that they’re coming,” Madison Mayor Paul Finley said.

Through adversity, owner Tammy Hall says it’s the community that will keep it running.

“I really did not know how much people loved this place until the fire, so I’m so grateful for that and we just hope to live up to everyone’s expectations.”

The cafe will be open for lunch, Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., and for dinner Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.