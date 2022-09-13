MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The Beer & Wine Festival is returning to Toyota Field later in October.

From 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, there will be unlimited samplings of more than 100 local and national beer, wine, and spirit selections, along with the Unique Live Band, who will be performing at the HBT Smokers Stage on the Toyota Field concourse from 1:45-4:45 p.m.

Only those 21 and older will be allowed into the event, and upon entry, all guests will be required to present a valid photo ID. Once inside the stadium, guests will receive a commemorative tasting glass that can be kept after the event.

General admission tickets cost $35 in advance of the event and $45 the day of the Beer & Wine Festival. These will be the only tickets on sale at the event. These tickets include three hours of unlimited beer, wine, and spirit samplings during the event.

For a specialty experience, two packages are available. These must be purchased in advance and tickets are limited.

VIP ($75/person): The VIP experience includes early admission (1 p.m.); an opportunity to enjoy culinary creations at Chef’s Interactive Buffet, paired with local brews and spirits; along with a souvenir tasting glass, pretzel necklace, and exclusive swag bag

Painting ($55/person): The painting experience includes admission to the Beer and Wine Fest as well as a place in one of two hour-long sessions – either 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3:30-4:30 p.m. Guests will be able to create and take home their masterpiece while enjoying bottomless mimosas during their session.

In addition, all ticketholders will have access to specialty areas inside Toyota Field.

Wayne’s Picnic Patio will become Tito’s Copper Top Lounge with specialty cocktails, games, and more. The Inline Electric Rock Porch will be the home of a silent disco and specialty drinks will be available for purchase. At the Bullpen Bar, there will be craft beer tastings, beer pong, and cornhole, with even more specialty drinks available for purchase. Swifty’s Pretzel Stand will sell Bavarian Pretzels, and the Pretzel Necklace Stand will have necklace kits.

Designated Drivers won’t be left out – they can get into the stadium for just $10. DD tickets include access to the Toyota Field concourse, along with unlimited soft drinks and water.

For more information and to purchase advance tickets, visit the Rocket Trash Pandas website.