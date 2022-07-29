MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — A domestic dispute led to a man shooting his ex-girlfriend in Madison on Thursday afternoon, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a shooting call at 5:20 p.m. on Thursday night on SW Wall Street in Madison.

At the scene, deputies took Antonio Terrell Burks, 19, of Madison County, into custody.

According to investigators, the incident began with a domestic dispute that led Burks to pull out a gun and shoot his ex-girlfriend. She later succumbed to her wounds at Huntsville Hospital.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said the victim’s name will not be released at this time.

Jail records show Burks charged with murder, and he was booked into the Limestone County Jail without incident. His bond has not been set.