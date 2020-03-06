Attorney General Steve Marshall honors Discovery Middle School for safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has traveled the state to honor schools for embracing safety. One of them is Madison's Discovery Middle School.

This morning the attorney general presented the 2019 Safe School Award to Discovery.

It goes to one school in each of Alabama's eight public school districts, as well as one private school in the state.

The AG took it a step further at Discovery, and gave a special thanks to the man who's kept the halls safe for the past four years - School Resource Officer Sam Scott.

"It was a real honor," said Scott. "I really never expected to have that honor. I know they told me they were going to have an assembly here for the Safe School Award and they wanted us to be here as guests. But I didn't know it was gone be like this."

Sam Scott is a retired police officer from Arkansas.

"I retired as a police officer there. I always worked to patrol, and I was on the SWAT team," said Scott. "I never really thought about being in the schools until I got here. I decided to try it and I've loved it ever since."

Scott said he calls the students his grandkids because a lot of them call him granddad.

Attorney General’s 2019 Safe School Award winners

District 1: Pleasant Home School, Andalusia

District 2: Loachapoka High School, Loachapoka

District 3: Shades Mountain Elementary School, Hoover

District 4: Northridge Middle School, Tuscaloosa

District 5: Prattville Junior High School, Prattville

District 6: Austin High School, Decatur

District 7: Forest Hills Elementary, Florence

District 8: Discovery Middle School, Madison; and private school: Lee-Scott Academy, Auburn.