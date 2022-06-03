MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – An ATM was stolen from a Madison financial institution early Thursday morning.

Huntsville Police confirmed officers were called to the 8600-block of US-72 West at 4:17 a.m. The initial call was for an alarm.

Officers on scene found a large forklift behind the building and a missing ATM. Investigators said they believe the forklift was taken from a nearby construction site.

HPD is searching for a white man in connection with the ATM theft; investigators were working to get pictures and video released.