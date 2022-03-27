MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Get your engines running! The 2022 Car & Bike Show at Asbury Church is just around the corner.

The event will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. The show will boast all kinds of vehicles, including hot rods, cruisers, pick-ups, and more! Trophies will be awarded at 12 p.m.

“It’s a great way to bring lots of people in the community together to enjoy a free day of fun and to take in lots of amazing vehicles from car and bike fanatics in the surrounding area,” said Bill Munts, Asbury’s pastor of operations.

The show will take place in the parking lot of the Madison campus with an entrance from Gillespie Road.

“We hope to meet lots of our neighbors and can’t wait to welcome you onto our campus!” Munts continued.

If you want to register a vehicle or sponsor the event, visit asburycarshow.com. Online registration is encouraged, but day-of registration and check-in will also be available beginning at 8 a.m. on May 21.