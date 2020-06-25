Anonymous donor gives Madison PD $50,000 for new police cruiser

MADISON, Ala. – The City of Madison received an anonymous donation of $50,000 to purchase a new police cruiser.

The money was donated to the city’s non-profit, ‘Madison Visionary Partners‘.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley said the person and wanted the funds earmarked for a new police vehicle to show appreciation for the Madison Police Department. He said he is grateful for the support.

“I was contacted by someone who truly appreciated what our police had done for them and their family and wanted to show their appreciation,” Finley said. “They were able to use the 501c3 the city has in place and they donated a police car fully outfitted.”

Finley said Madison Visionary Partners is currently working on the River of Hope at Dublin Park and painting rocks with positive messages.