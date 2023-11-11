MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – For five years the St. John’s Craft Fair has worked to bring awareness to underserved non-profits in Madison County. The annual event raises money to donate to a new charity each year.

This year’s fair, which fell on Veterans Day Weekend, highlighted an organization fit for the holiday, Honoring Veteran Legacies. St. John’s Craft Fair Chairman Gretchen Willett said they have big goals to achieve with the fundraiser.

“I’ve wanted to pick veterans for a while,” said Willett. “It just seemed to work out this year that it was Veterans Day. They’re going to use the money we raise today to send two of the veterans to the 80th anniversary of D-Day.”

Honoring Veteran Legacies volunteer Ginger Ory shared how purchases made during the fair will help make a difference for the local non-profit and future learners.

“We want to make sure that the students of the younger generations and the generations to follow know and understand the history and the sacrifices these veterans have made,” Ory said. “We take them (veterans) into the school systems and develop these lesson plans and it ensures that these legacies live on forever.”

Everything from hand-made soaps, jewelry, pens, pottery, and holiday decor could be found amongst the 40-plus vendors at the fair.

A Christmas tree was also decorated with hand-made ornaments that could be purchased with a donation.

Money raised between vendors, bake sales and a new silent auction was donated to Honoring Veteran Legacies. But the fair also made space for neighboring non-profits to raise awareness and funds for their missions.

You can learn more about Honoring Veteran Legacies here.