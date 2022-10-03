HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple units are on the scene of a structure fire at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Madison for the second time in a week.

According to Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR), the structure fire was reported at 7817 Greenbrier Road, an address that belongs to the HSV1 Amazon Fulfillment Center.

The center caught fire on September 26. No employees were injured in the initial blaze.

News 19 is working to confirm more details about the Monday night blaze.

This is a developing story.