MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Madison says a portion of Slaughter Road is blocked after a wreck Saturday.

According to a notification sent by the city around 4:07 p.m. Saturday, both the Northbound and Southbound Lanes of Slaughter Road are blocked after a wreck near Stella Drive.

The city asked that residents avoid the area as the closure is expected to last for 90 minutes.

News 19 has reached out for more information about the incident and will provide more information as it becomes available