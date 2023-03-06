HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified a man killed in a two-vehicle wreck.

ALEA identified the man as 49-year-old Chad E. Lewter, of Ardmore, Tenn. The agency said Lewter was fatally injured when the 2020 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving struck a 2019 Toyota Yaris. The accident occurred at around 10:05 a.m. Sunday on Highway 53 near mile maker 332.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) said two others, who ALEA said were the driver and passenger in the Toyota, were transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services.

ALEA said nothing further is available at this time as state troopers continue to investigate