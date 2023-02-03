A Huntsville man sentenced to community corrections in December is now facing multiple bank robbery charges.

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – A man accused of a string of robberies in Huntsville and Madison will keep the option for bond, according to court records.

Lawrence Smith Jones, 55, was charged with four counts of first-degree bank robbery. His charges stem from both Huntsville and Madison police departments.

Those bank robberies happened on May 31, December 13, January 11, and January 18.

The last two robberies were done by two men, police say. No other suspects have been charged in connection with those robberies, police told News 19.

On Wednesday, Jones appeared virtually for an Aniah’s Law hearing. The law gives judges the ability to revoke bond for people who are charged with violent offenses, with the goal of preventing further crimes.

Court records show Madison County District Judge Patty Demos said no evidence was presented that justified revoking Jones’s bond. His bond is now set at $60,000.

Jones was sentenced on a drug trafficking charge in December and ordered to serve six years with Madison County Community Corrections, rather than going to prison.

Based on the timeline laid out by officials, the robberies took place both before and after Jones was sentenced. Corrections officials say he was fitted with an electronic monitoring device on December 16.

While he was being interviewed, court records say Jones admitted to “all the recent” robberies at Regions Bank in the Madison and Huntsville area. The court filing says he was connected to the robberies through vehicles he has and are associated with him.

As of Feb. 3rd, Jones is still being held in the Madison County Jail.