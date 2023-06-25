HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — When it comes to hail damage, many may be wondering what they should do next.

With severe weather moving through the Tennessee Valley, News-19 received several reports of hail sightings across North Alabama on Sunday.

Quarter-size and in some instances, golf ball-sized hail was reported. Some even reported that their cars had suffered damage.

Experts say you should be taking photos and getting ahead by contacting your insurance company as soon as possible. Clay Ingram with Triple AAA shared some steps people should follow if their cars were impacted by the hail.

“Contact your insurance company and find out what you need to do, the vast majority of insurance policies out there will cover damage will cover hail damage,” Ingram said.

Kelly Williams is a Madison resident who shared her storm experience. She said two of her vehicles were damaged from the hail, but she’s thrilled no one got hurt.

“Hail can be very damaging when it comes down and I’m glad nobody was outside because if it dented the cars that much it could’ve really damaged an individual,” Williams told News 19.

Williams added it was frustrating having to go through the process of contacting her insurance company to get her cars fixed.

Experts say if you don’t have a garage, car port, or parking deck it is recommended you get a hail-proof car cover to protect your vehicle. Although you may not use it very often, it’s better to be on the safe side.