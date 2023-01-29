A firetruck races to the scene of an accident.

TONEY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Toney Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) says six people were displaced and one person was injured after a structure fire on Opp Reynolds Road.

TFVD President Heath B. Jones said that at around 1:27 a.m. Sunday morning TVFD was dispatched to a structure fire at 904 Opp Reynolds Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed multiple structures fully involved including a mobile home, RV, boat and storage sheds. Jones said that the fire was also threatening multiple nearby structures that were inhabited.

He said TVFD deployed several hard lines to begin a defensive attack to work on putting out the fire while protecting neighboring structures. Jones said this attack was successful and the fire was contained to the already involved structures.

He said that around 20,000 gallons of water was used to fully extinguish the fire.

Jones said six people were displaced by the fire and one person required medical attention due to burns on their forearms and hands. He said preliminary reports indicate that a power generator ignited the fire.

TVFD was assisted by Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department, Bobo Volunteer Fire Department, HEMSI, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.