3 Madison County Schools move to remote learning for this week

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County School leaders are adjusting three different schools to full remote learning for this week. The change takes effect Monday, November 30 and run through Friday December 4.

The schools impacted are Monrovia Elementary School, Monrovia Middle School and Endeavour Elementary School.

Superintendent Allen Perkins said in a statement that the change came after assessing the status of Coronavirus within the schools.

The schools will be contacting parents with additional information about the transition to remote learning. Meals will also be distributed at each location on Monday-Friday.